Large-cap stocks extend losses, VN-Index falls for 2nd day

HÀ NỘI — The market ended mixed on Thursday as some large-cap stocks lost further in the late session, causing the VN-Index to reverse the morning course. Meanwhile, foreign investment kept fleeing the market.
The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) fell 0.06 points to 1,391.85 points, while the market’s breadth remained positive.
The liquidity, however, continued to improve with more than 725.5 million shares traded on the southern market, worth over VNĐ22.1 trillion (US$782.1 million).
The index was weighed by losses in some large-cap stocks, with the VN30-Index posting a decrease of 2.17 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 1,503.38 points. Fifteen of the 30 biggest stocks in the VN30 basket slid, while eleven stocks climbed and four stayed flat.
Pillar real estate stocks continued to lead the market’s downtrend. Vinhomes (VHM) and Vingroup (VIC) from the Vin family were still the biggest losers, with Vinhomes extending losses in the afternoon session.
Of which, VHM edged 1.38 per cent lower to finish the day at VNĐ78,900 per share, while VIC slid 0.64 per cent to VNĐ92,500 per share.
Bank stocks also contributed to the benchmark’s losses with Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) down by 3.33 per cent and BIDV (BID) down 0.31 per cent.
The index pared losses on the back of some stocks like Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR), Phát Đạt Real Estate Development JSC (PDR) and Development Investment Construction (DIG). These stocks rose in a range of 2.4 – 5.65 per cent.
On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index climbed 5.5 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 384.84 points, boosted by utilities stocks like IDICO Corporation (IDC), up 9.58 per cent.
During the session, 123.49 million shares were traded on the northern market, worth over VNĐ2.9 trillion.
On the other hand, foreign investors still were net sellers on both main exchanges, with a total value of VNĐ687.8 billion. Of which, they net sold a value of VNĐ644.98 billion on HoSE, and VNĐ42.82 billion on HNX. — VNS
- VN-Index falls, hit by market-wide selling
- Blue chips mixed, VN-Index falls from five-day rally
- Large-cap, oil & gas stocks boost VN-Index
- VN-Index approaches 1,040 points
- VN-Index touches 2.5-year high
- Trading cools but VN-Index maintains momentum
- VN-Index rebounds after profit-taking session
- VN-Index’s gaining streak extends
- VN-Index breaks five session gaining streak
- VN-Index hits 30-month peak
- VN-Index drops as investors cash in on gains
- VN-Index rises in year’s busiest session
- VN-Index continues to fly high
- VN-Index slides as selling pressure increases
- Shares extend losses on profit taking
- VN-Index gains narrow as blue chips sink
- VN-Index surpasses 1,020 points
- S. Korean stocks hit all-time highs for 2 days
- VN stocks rebound, log best gains in four weeks
- Widespread money outflow triggers tumble of indexes
Large-cap stocks extend losses, VN-Index falls for 2nd day have 453 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.