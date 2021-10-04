Lai Chau’s border guards asked to promote border management

Particularly, the visiting delegation visited and encouraged troops working at medical checkpoints of Huoi Luong Border Post and the Border Post of Ma Lu Thang Border Gate under the provincial border guard command.
During the visit, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu praised the border troops' achievements obtained over the past time. They have been closely cooperating with other forces and people to effectively manage people travelling through the borderline, contributing to preventing SARS-CoV-2 from entering the country.
Major General Le Van Phuc, Second-in-Command of the Vietnam Border Guard Command, said that as the COVID-19 pandemic is still developing complicatedly and unpredictably and troops of the provincial border guard command should not be neglectful in fighting the pandemic and should accelerate patrol to firmly protect security in border areas and prevent illegal border crossings.
Troops of the provincial border guard should also heighten responsibility, promote unity and overcome all challenges to effectively prevent illegal exit and entry and successfully fulfill the dual task of border protection and COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, Major General Phuc added.
Source: bienphong.com.vn
Translated by Tran Hoai
