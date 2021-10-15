KOTRA to connect VN, South Korea business via online meetings next week

The event aims to support and promote the efficiency of trade activities between Vietnamese and Korean businesses in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of KOTRA

HÀ NỘI – The Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) plans to organise online meetings next week, in the form of business-to-business (B2B) trade events, to connect Korean suppliers and Vietnamese buyers.

The move aims to support and promote the efficiency of trade activities between Vietnamese and Korean businesses in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From October 18 to October 22, 19 South Korean enterprises in Jeollanam-do province will present Korean products in diverse fields via free online business meetings (1:1), including food, agricultural products, aquatic products, cosmetics, industry and energy.

The event is expected to provide Vietnamese enterprises with the opportunities to co-operate with reputable South Korean manufacturers and suppliers. All trade promotion support activities for Vietnamese enterprises are completely free of charge and are carried out with the budget of the Korean Government.

Jeollanam-do is located in the southwestern region of South Korea, bordering the Jeju Strait to the South and Gyeongsangnam-do province to the North.

The province takes advantage of marine products, especially oysters, abalone and seaweed, which are the leading products in South Korea. Jeollanam-do has abundant rainfall and also the warmest weather on the peninsula. This helps to produce a large number of agricultural products, mainly rice, wheat, barley, beans and potatoes. Other vegetables and fruits such as strawberries and pineapple are also grown in the province.

Jeollanam-do province is applying science and technology to the agricultural field and has achieved high economic efficiency. The province has the highest percentage of agricultural land recognised as organic and environmentally friendly land in the country, and is also the only locality certified for environmentally friendly seafood products.

Jeollanam-do has been exporting many high quality organic agricultural and aquatic products to Việt Nam such as seaweed, mushrooms, abalone and pears. VNS