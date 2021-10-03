Kien Giang posts 2 per cent rise in nine-month export earnings

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang earned over US$526 million in export value in the first nine months of 2021, meeting over 70 per cent of the year's plan. — VNA/VNS Photo

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang earned over US$526 million in export value in the first nine months of 2021, meeting over 70 per cent of the year's plan and posting a year-on-year rise of nearly 2 per cent, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Accordingly, shipments of rice raked in $181.28 million, seafood $172.76 million, leather footwear $84.25 million and others $78.2 million.

The province's trade via Ha Tien and Giang Thanh international border gates was valued at over $90 million in the period, of which exports expanded nearly 10 percent compared to the same period last year to $55.11 million.

Despite difficulties brought by the ongoing pandemic, the province aims to post export turnover of more than $203 million in the fourth quarter so as to bring the total to $730 million for the whole year, up 7 per cent compared to the previous year.

To realise the target, relevant agencies are asked to keep a close watch on the situation at home and abroad, with a focus on markets of countries that have brought COVID-19 under control and high demand for goods at the end of the year, especially major celebrations.

It will also continue helping local firms roll out COVID-19 preventive measures and vaccination for workers, and send outstanding products to international trade fairs. — VNS