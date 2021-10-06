Kien Giang calls for investment in 55 projects during 2021-2025

The projects are in various areas, from industrial park infrastructure, electronics, plastics, wood, agro-fishery processing, for-export leather and footwear, to housing, culture, sports and tourism, waste treatment and water supply.

Several projects in trade and environment are also seeking investors.

Among the projects, the biggest one aims to building housing for workers on an area of 60 hectares in Chau Thanh district at an estimated cost of nearly 3.7 trillion VND

Another project is inviting investors to build technical infrastructure for the 210.5-ha Xeo Ro industrial park in An Bien district, with costs estimated at 3.61 trillion VND.

The province will publicize the list and detailed information on the projects, along with incentives and policies for potential investors.

The provincial administration will continue to intensify administrative procedure reform with a view to creating an open and favorable environment for investors.

Source: VNA