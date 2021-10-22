Just under 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

A woman in the south-central province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu is vaccinated against COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced 3,985 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 56 deaths.

The new cases were found in 50 cities and provinces nationwide, with 1,782 cases detected outside of centralised quarantine or locked down areas. Eight cases were imported.

HCM City reported the highest number of new cases with 1,205, followed by Bình Dương (471) and Đồng Nai (417), Đắk Lak (266), An Giang (220), Sóc Trăng (148) and Tây Ninh (147).

Some localities recorded two-digit cases, including; Bạc Liêu (83), Kiên Giang (80), Trà Vinh (76), Bình Thuận (74), Long An (72), Gia Lai (69), Tiền Giang (61), Nghệ An (57), Phú Thọ (54), Cà Mau (52), Khánh Hòa (43), Thanh Hóa (37), Quảng Bình (34), Đồng Tháp (33), Thừa Thiên Huế (26), Kon Tum (22), Hà Nam (21), Hà Giang (18), Hậu Giang (17), Cần Thơ (17), Nam Định (17), Vĩnh Long (14), Bến Tre (14), Lâm Đồng (13), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (12), Bình Định (11), Quảng Ngãi (10).

The following localities recorded single digit case numbers; Quảng Nam (9), Hà Nội (8), Ninh Thuận (7), Thái Bình (7), Bắc Ninh (5), Bình Phước (5), Hưng Yên (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Bắc Giang (3), Quảng Ninh (3), Đắk Nông (3), Lào Cai (3), Yên Bái (2), Sơn La (1), Ninh Bình (1) and Tuyên Quang (1).

Today’s additions take the total number of COVID-19 infections in Việt Nam since the start of the pandemic to 881,522.

A total of 5,202 patients were given the all-clear on Friday, bringing total recoveries to 803,326.

The Ministry also announced that 3,073 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition; 16 are on life support (ECMO).

HCM City recorded 33 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, followed by Bình Dương (7), An Giang (7), Long An (3), Kiên Giang (2), Đồng Nai (1), Bình Thuận (1), Bình Phước (1), Sóc Trăng (1).

The average death rate over the last seven days stands at 71. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Việt Nam since the start of the pandemic is 21,543, accounting for 2.5 per cent of total infections.

As of Friday, nearly 70.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Việt Nam. More than 20.1 million people in the country are now fully vaccinated. — VNS