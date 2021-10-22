JICA pledges to continue assisting Vietnam in improving medical capacity to respond to COVID-19

Noting that Vietnam is undertaking measures to balance pandemic control and economic development efforts, Shimizu Akira said that in the coming time, JICA will continue to assist Vietnam in the work via improving the capacity of central hospitals and providing equipment to hospitals at local levels, thus helping the country strengthen its medical system.

JICA has also assisted Ho Chi Minh City in building testing facilities with an aim to increasing the city's capacity in testing and preventing communicable diseases, while offering technical and training support to local hospitals, he said.

It has also provided aid for many hospitals in Vietnam including the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Bach Mai Hospital in COVID-19 to serve COVID-19 treatment, he added.

Regarding Japan's support to Vietnam in post-pandemic economic recovery, he said that JICA will help Vietnam strengthen connectivity with other ASEAN countries, making it easier for people to travel.

JICA will cooperate with Vietnam in human resources training, promoting the country's industrialization, digital transformation, developing 5G service, implementing technical research projects in Can Tho University, and strengthening connections among businesses and training facilities in the southern region, he pledged.

He also stressed the need for Vietnam to expand the access of businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, to middle and long-term loans from private banks to help them overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19.

Source: VNA