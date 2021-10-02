Int’l webinar on religion and rule of law

The online event, jointly held by the Vietnam-U.S. Society (VUS) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations and the National University, Hanoi, drew the participation of a number of Vietnamese and foreign scholars.

During four discussion sessions, participants heard 16 speeches, including two from Vietnamese scholars.

In their speeches, scholars clarified theoretical issues, international legal mechanisms, models and experiences of countries in handling complicated religious issues; religious phenomena, conflicts between religions and law, state management over religions, the relationship between religions, state and law.

Raising understanding and awareness of the Party and State’s viewpoints, guidelines, policies and laws on religion was also highlighted.

These have helped boost Vietnam's international integration.

The webinar presentations will be edited, reviewed and published as reference materials for future research and teaching.

Translated by Mai Huong