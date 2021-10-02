Int’l webinar on religion and rule of law

The online event, jointly held by the Vietnam-U.S. Society (VUS) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations and the National University, Hanoi, drew the participation of a number of Vietnamese and foreign scholars.
During four discussion sessions, participants heard 16 speeches, including two from Vietnamese scholars.
In their speeches, scholars clarified theoretical issues, international legal mechanisms, models and experiences of countries in handling complicated religious issues; religious phenomena, conflicts between religions and law, state management over religions, the relationship between religions, state and law.
Raising understanding and awareness of the Party and State’s viewpoints, guidelines, policies and laws on religion was also highlighted.
These have helped boost Vietnam's international integration.
The webinar presentations will be edited, reviewed and published as reference materials for future research and teaching.
Translated by Mai Huong
- New Stark and Anti-Kickback Statute Rules: What Hospitals and Health Systems Need to Know
- In German schools, opt out of religion at your own risk
- State-religion relationship is confusing the law and society
- UN joins Clooney in decrying 'inhuman' Brunei anti-gay law
- Pope issues law to force priests and nuns to report sexual abuse
- India detains dozens over social media posts, celebrations after religious site ruling
- Teachers, nurses and priests could be jailed over Tasmania's new child abuse disclosure laws
- India top court rules in favor of Hindus in religious site dispute
- Ayodhya verdict: To review or not, Muslim Personal Law Board will discuss on Nov 17
- India detains users over inflammatory online posts after religious site ruling
- Dutch state must repatriate children of Islamic State mothers, court rules
- Immigration Law Defies the American Constitution
- President salutes forum on intl legal cooperation
- Ayodhya judgment excerpts: Law distinct from ideology, religion
- Can Religion Speak to Adults?
- What is Scientology? Controversial 'religion' followed by Kirstie Alley and Tom Cruise explained
- Faith Wins Over Law
- Temple to be built on Ayodhya disputed land, alternative land for mosque: SC rules
- 'Gay cake' row: Judge rules against Ashers bakery
- Celebrities boycott Brunei-owned hotels over country's new anti-LGBT laws
Int’l webinar on religion and rule of law have 319 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.