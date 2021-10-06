Int’l-standard medical-tourism network opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vu Tri Thanh, head of the hospital's general planning department, said that participating facilities must meet international standards and criteria related to infrastructure and qualification of health care officials and interpreters.

Under the program, jointly implemented by the municipal departments of Health and Tourism, a handbook about the network of international standard clinics will be published for foreign tourists.

The hospital offers medical check-ups and treatment for more than two million patients every year, including more than 15,000 outpatients and 1,000 inpatients.

The hospital's departments of gastroenterology, hepato-biliary-pancreatic, anorectal, neurology, respiratory and cardiology receive the highest number of foreign patients.

Source: VNA