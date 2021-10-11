International day for disaster risk reduction: Cooperation to overcome dual challenges

People around the world and in the ASEAN region in particular are facing the complicated developments of COVID-19, and extreme natural disasters, he said.
International cooperation to respond to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic is the key to help countries overcome the pandemic to restore the economy and strengthen resilience to natural disasters, Hoai stressed.
Vietnamese Party and State leaders have implemented the policy of promoting vaccine diplomacy in order to increase the vaccination coverage in the community, he said.
During the historic flooding in the central region in October 2020, only a short time after Vietnam appealed for help, domestic and international organization and individuals donated over 25 million USD to support flood victims.
Beside direct cooperation, Vietnam's partners in disaster prevention and control have also transferred techniques, science and technology, shared information and initiatives with Vietnam in disaster risk management, helping Vietnam strengthen its resilience to natural disasters and disease, he added.
October 13 was designated the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction in 1989.
ASEAN also designates the same day to celebrate the ASEAN Day for Disaster Management (ADDM).
According to the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), this year’s theme focuses on the global targets of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and promoting international cooperation to help developing countries mitigate disaster risks and losses through appropriate and sustainable support to implement country-level actions in order to realize the Sendai Framework's targets by 2030.
Source: VNA
