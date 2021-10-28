industry promotion program helps technology innovation

Efficient assistance

The industry promotion center in the northeastern province of Cao Bang has helped the 688 Company in Na Gon Hamlet, Nguyen Binh Town of the province's Nguyen Binh District build a technical demonstration model for bamboo mat production at a cost of VND236 million.

The industry promotion program helped the 688 Company in Na Gon Hamlet, Nguyen Binh Town of Cao Bang Province's Nguyen Binh District improve production capacity and product quality

According to the company's director Nguyen Quang Quyen, the equipment, including a mat weaver and pressing machine, helped his company improve production capacity, and the company has become a top-two producer of bamboo mats in Nguyen Binh District.

This is one of many businesses that recorded progress thanks to the industry promotion program's assistance in production technology innovation. The national industry promotion program to 2020 alone, approved according to Prime Ministerial Decision 1288/QD-TTg, helped build 261 production technique demonstration models and supported 1,121 rural industrial establishments in technology transfer and advanced machinery application.

Flexible implementation

The government has approved a 2021-2025 national industry promotion program submitted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The ministry expects the program will help create highly competitive products meeting market demand, especially of export markets, increase the proportion of intensive processing of agricultural, forest and fishery products, and add value to and increase the technological content of industrial and handicraft products.

Apart from implementing technology transfer and application projects, the Ministry of Industry and Trade effectively implements trade promotion projects to find stable markets for rural industrial products. Special attention is paid to advisory services, especially those related to equipment and technology sources, to help businesses and rural industrial establishments choose the right machinery in accordance with their financial and technological capabilities.

The ministry will further coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors to review and improve industry promotion documents, implement industry promotion cooperation between the ministry and socio-political organizations, innovate and diversify forms of information and provide timely information about industry promotion and industry and trade development policies. It will also integrate industry promotion programs with other projects and programs to attract domestic and foreign investment in rural industrial development.

Application of advanced machinery and equipment to production in rural industrial establishments is a highly efficient part of the industry promotion program. On average, 1 dong of capital from the state budget helps attract about 5.5 dong of reciprocal capital from industry promotion program beneficiaries.

Hai Linh