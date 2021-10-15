Indoor dining and other activities to resume in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, yoga, billiards clubs, cinemas and museums will reopen in the central city on Saturday, October 16, as no new community COVID-19 cases have been found in 14 consecutive days.
The city's People's Committee said only beauty salons, massage parlours, bars, casinos, public internet and game service would remain closed.
Hòa Bắc Commune in Hòa Vang District will be the first school to reopen its doors from October 18. All schools in the city will begin the 2021-22 school year from November 1.
Restaurants and coffee shops can offer sit-in services with 50 per cent capacity, provided all customers show their QR Code heath declarations at the entrance.
The city plans to begin hosting foreigners, and overseas Vietnamese coming to Đà Nẵng for relatives or business purposes, from November. They will have to spend seven days in quarantine at assigned hotels before, followed by one week of home quarantine.
Following the city's economic recovery plan, travel agencies could host international tourists as part of package tours at destinations including Bà Nà Hills, Thần Tài hot springs, Ngũ Hành Sơn (Marble Mountain) or Hội An ancient city. The trips would last from three to seven days.
The city also asked the government to approve a plan allowing visitors from countries and territories that have COVID-19 well controlled, such as Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Europe, the US, Australia, China and the Middle East countries.
According to the city's tourism department, airlines from Korea and Russia have been in discussion with domestic tour operators about resuming tourism services in late 2021 or early 2022.
Last month, markets, hotels, non-contact outdoor sports activities and public transport resumed operation.
Every resident of the city has been required to provide a QR declaration when travelling around the city from September 30. — VNS
