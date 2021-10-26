Immersive experience: Hoi An residents sip coffee sitting in floodwater

|
Torrential downpours over the past days have submerged many streets of Hoi An, a popular tourism hotspot. With water levels receding somewhat, coffee shops along the Hoai River have opened their doors to serve customers and their youthful customers have responded in good numbers, not bothered about sipping their beverages with feet submerged in the floodwaters.
The annual flood seasoning in Hoi An occurs from late October to January. Over the years, residents of the ancient town have learned to live with the floods and even considered it an opportunity to develop new tourism products like boat tours.
From the cafés, people can watch the flooded An Hoi Bridge, famous as a vantage point for the floating lantern festival on the full moon days. People gather in large numbers on the bridge to release colorful lanterns onto the Hoai River.
Nguyen Hong Hanh said that as a resident of Hoi An for many years, she was used to the scene of flooded streets during the flooding season.
Hoi An is best visited from February to July every year when the weather is pleasant, but the flooding season from October to January offers a chance to enjoy unusual experiences rarely found elsewhere.
The Bach Dang Street on Sunday.
