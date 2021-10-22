Hóc Môn Wholesale Market in HCM City reopens

A farm products stall that reopened at the Hóc Môn [District] Wholesale Market in HCM City on October 21 after nearly four months of closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. — Photo vov.vn

HCM CITY – HCM City reopened the Hóc Môn Wholesale Market on October 21, allowing half its stalls to do business, after nearly four months of closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The company that manages the Hóc Môn Wholesale Market has allowed 153 stalls selling farm produce and 50 selling pork to reopen to meet burgeoning demand.

It said if things go well the market would be expanded after November 10, and all stalls might be allowed to reopen if the epidemic is well controlled.

On the first day over 400 tonnes of agricultural produce and foodstuff from various provinces and cities arrived at the market and were traded.

Lê Văn Tiễn, deputy manager of the Hóc Môn Wholesale Market, said traders and workers entering the market should have had both shots of a COVID vaccine and make a medical declaration.

Those with one dose must furnish a negative COVID test result done within 72 hours, and for those who do not have the certificate, the market would arrange a quick test on the spot and issue a certificate, he said.

Earlier the city reopened Bình Điền and Thủ Đức wholesale markets, and is planning to gradually expand their scale to meet demand.

On June 28 the Hóc Môn Wholesale Market closed after dozens of locally transmitted COVID cases were found following mass testing.

A transhipment station has been functioning in one part of the market.

Hóc Môn is one of the city's three wholesale markets, and used to get and distribute 3,500-4,000 tonnes of pork, 2,000 tonnes of vegetables and 1,000 tonnes of fruits every day. — VNS