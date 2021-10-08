Hoàng Anh Gia Lai extends contract with key defender, ready to fight for 2022 season

Before renewing his contract, Kim Dong-su (right) has always been a key player in HAGL's defence, helping the team form one the best defences in the league with only nine goals conceded. Photo laodong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Kim Dong-su, one of HAGL's key players last season, has signed an extension to his contract with the club.

On HAGL Facebook page, it was announced that Kim will stay at the club for another year until the end of 2022. After the 2021 season was officially canceled, the South Korean centre back returned to his home country.

Despite having played only one season for HAGL, the 25-year-old defender has become a key player helping HAGL transform from having one of the weakest defences into the team that conceded the least goals in the league.

After renewing his contract, the Korean vowed to do his best, saying that the team is ready to fight for the 2022 V.League 1 title.

"It's my desire to win the 2022 V.League 1 with HAGL," said Kim.

"After renewing my contract with the team, I am very happy and can't wait to return to Pleiku immediately to train and play for the team.

"According to the schedule, I'm able to compete in the 2022 season, which is expected to start at the beginning of the new year. And when there is a call, I will return to my country for military service."

For Kim, the fans and teammates are two main reasons behind his decision.

"You guys are the reason why I want to continue playing here," Kim told them through his social media page.

"I want to thank all the fans of HAGL. You always support us with endless passion.

"Finally, I want to thank my teammates. We fought strong together, and will be even stronger in the new season."

Hoàng Anh Gia Lai’s dream 2021 season came to an unexpected end after all national football tournaments were officially cancelled by the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF).

Following the decision, VFF will not recognise teams and individual titles that were not completed in their first periods.

VFF also said no team will be promoted or relegated this season. The national football agency will propose results to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) who will decide Việt Nam’s representatives at the continental competitions in 2022.

Extending with Kim Dong-su’s contract helps HAGL continue to strengthen their solid defence to realise their V.League 1 title dream. VNS