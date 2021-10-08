Hòa Phát Group becomes the 15th largest steel company in the world

With a crude steel capacity of 8 million tonnes a year, Hòa Phát Group is the largest steel producer in Southeast Asia. — Photo courtesy of the group

HÀ NỘI — Hòa Phát Group (HPG) ranked 15th in the world's top 30 largest steel companies on Wednesday, with a market capitalization of US$11 billion, according to British data firm Refinitiv Eikon (formerly Thomson Reuters Data).

With a crude steel capacity of 8 million tonnes a year, Hòa Phát Group is the largest steel producer in Southeast Asia.

The group has a charter capital of VNĐ44.7 trillion, the fourth largest among enterprises listed on the Việt Nam Stock Exchange. HPG shares hit a new high at the close of trade on October 6, at VNĐ56,100 per share. With a total of 4.4 billion shares outstanding, HPG’s market capitalisation reached VNĐ250 trillion ($11 billion).

In the first 9 months of the year, Hòa Phát achieved a crude steel output of 6.1 million tonnes, up 50 per cent on the same period last year. Steel sales volume reached 6.3 million tonnes, a 43 per cent year-on-year increase, of which construction steel was 2.8 million tonnes, up 12 per cent over the same period last year. Hot-rolled coil output reached nearly 2 million tonnes. The groups sheet steel output was recorded as 273,000 tonnes, 2.6 times higher than the same period last year. — VNS