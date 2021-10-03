HMS Richmond docks at Cam Ranh International Port

The ship was greeted in the welcome ceremony by representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs of Khanh Hoa Province, the Naval Region 4 Command, and the British Embassy in Hanoi.

HMS Richmond’s visit demonstrates the U.K.’s commitment to a persistent and reliable presence in the Indo-Pacific, which includes crucial regional partners like Vietnam.

It reaffirms the U.K.’s Indo-Pacific tilt and the country's commitment towards expanding defense relationships with key partners in the region.

Both the U.K. and Vietnam share common interests such as maritime security, sustainable development, climate change and a desire to see mutual economic growth. They respect the right of free navigation based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982).

This visit took place on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of U.K. – Vietnam defense cooperation and just two months after the first-ever visit to Vietnam by the U.K. Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace in July.

During the visit, representatives of Frigate HMS Richmond paid courtesy calls on the leadership of the Naval Region 4 Command via videoconference.

Translated by Trung Thanh