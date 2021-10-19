Health Ministry leaders asked to directly provide COVID-19 information via mass media

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked leaders of the Ministry of Health to provide the latest information to the media on a daily and weekly basis on the COVID-19 prevention and control situation.
According to the Government Office's Document No. 7540/VPCP-KGVX, the PM, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, made the request with a view to ensuring localities, sectors, businesses and the community are kept updated on the pandemic situation, thus reaching social consensus in fighting the pandemic.
In the document, the PM stressed the significance of the timely provision of full information on COVID-19 situation and control measures to sectors, localities, the public and business community in maintaining results of the fight against the pandemic.
The Government leader asked the Ministry of Health to regularly update, sum up and announce information of pandemic developments, prevention and control regulations and measures, issues related to vaccination and the settlement of arising problems.
Under the document, the PM asked the Minister of Health to directly provide the information to the media every week and assign a deputy minister to do the task every day. — VNS
