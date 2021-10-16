HDBank rolls out online loan package for small businesses at 4.99 per cent interest

The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) has unveiled an online preferential credit package of VNĐ5 trillion (US$220 million) with an interest rate of only 4.99 per cent.

HCM CITY — The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) has unveiled an online preferential credit package of VNĐ5 trillion (US$220 million) with an interest rate of only 4.99 per cent.

The 'Online loans with preferential interest rates' programme seeks to support family businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with restoring production, and improving and expanding their business.

It also aims to promote the use of online transactions by customers.

Customers can register for loans here .

The bank will automatically send a proposal to applicants, reply to their inquiries and advise them on procedures within 24 hours. It will keep all information confidential.

The programme will run until March 31 or the entire sum is lent.

HDBank has increased its Swift SME package up to VNĐ10 trillion ($440 million) with interest rates from 6.2 per cent a year.

Customers have to meet the bank's lending terms and complete simple procedures to borrow. They can submit their documents at any branch until December 31.

For individual customers and micro-enterprises, HDBank has introduced the 'Joining Hands – Moving forward sustainably' programme that offers loans at preferential interest rates starting at 6 per cent until March 31.

HDBank also offers three loan packages at interest rates from 3 per cent for landlords to help ease the pressure they have to pay debts and ensure a stable income in the early stages of the country's new normal.

HDBank has always offered businesses and family businesses capital financing packages that help them overcome difficulties, balance their cash flows and reduce financial pressure during a recovery period.

To help customers conduct safe and smooth global financial transactions during the pandemic, HDBank has speeded up its document digitization process with a comprehensive set of tools like eAccount (opening accounts for businesses online), eCredit (online 24/7 credit approval ), eLC (online L/C issuance), eTT (online international money transfer), eFEX (online foreign currency sales), eFactoring (online factoring), and eDrawdown (online loan disbursement).

It has so far supported individual and business customers to the tune of more than VNĐ42 trillion ($1.8 billion).

Apart from preferential interest rates, the bank also offers waiver and reduction of a number of fees that helps customers optimise costs and enhance capital efficiency.

Sovico Group and HDBank have donated hundreds of billions of đồng to the National Covid-19 Vaccine Fund besides medical equipment like ambulances, ventilators, test kits, etc. to various localities to help fight the pandemic to bring the country back to normalcy. — VNS