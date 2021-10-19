HCMC to provide better accommodations for returners to work

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting.



This is the city’s most difficult period during the past dozens of years. In the context of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, the solidarity of the authorities at all levels and people created a great strength for the city to overcome the difficulties, added Mr. Mai.

HCMC has great potentialities, motivation for development; however, the administrative reform and information technology are the key tasks that the Municipal People's Committee directed the authorities at all levels have to listen to and remove barriers of enterprises to reconstruct, renovate and develop more and more which would be on the agenda of socio-economy restore plan of the city in the upcoming time.

Without assistance from enterprises and residents, the city could not fully cover the material sources, field hospitals, ambulances, medical equipment and supplies and social welfares for residents, the city chairman said.

Last week, Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen listened to the initial scheme of accommodation for workers and low-income people. Of which, the renovation of the rental house is on the top priorities for this work.

The city will have hundreds of thousands of renovated rental houses for workers and employees if HCMC has a good policy. It is necessary to promptly upgrade houses near canals and old apartments.

The Municipal People's Committee is processing to complete this scheme and will submit it to the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for approval.

Mr. Mai also mentioned the second key task being taking care of lonely old people and orphaned children. During the passing time, the HCMC Women's Union collaborated with the Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs and localities to perform programs of supporting and taking care of the elderly and orphans. The city has a policy of supporting education for orphans up to 18 years old and university level. In the upcoming time, HCMC will continue to implement the policy of taking care and supporting the orphans.

Regarding the socio-economic recovery program, the HCMC People's Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City University of Education to chair and collaborate with relevant units to implement the strategy of taking care of mental health for people in the period of the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

The above- mentioned contents were stated by Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city People's Committee Phan Van Mai at a group discussion session in the context of the third session of the 10th People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday afternoon .

By Manh Hoa, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong