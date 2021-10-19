HCMC to provide better accommodations for returners to work

HCMC has great potentialities, motivation for development; however, the administrative reform and information technology are the key tasks that the Municipal People's Committee directed the authorities at all levels have to listen to and remove barriers of enterprises to reconstruct, renovate and develop more and more which would be on the agenda of socio-economy restore plan of the city in the upcoming time.
Without assistance from enterprises and residents, the city could not fully cover the material sources, field hospitals, ambulances, medical equipment and supplies and social welfares for residents, the city chairman said.
Last week, Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen listened to the initial scheme of accommodation for workers and low-income people. Of which, the renovation of the rental house is on the top priorities for this work.
The city will have hundreds of thousands of renovated rental houses for workers and employees if HCMC has a good policy. It is necessary to promptly upgrade houses near canals and old apartments.
The Municipal People's Committee is processing to complete this scheme and will submit it to the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for approval.
Mr. Mai also mentioned the second key task being taking care of lonely old people and orphaned children. During the passing time, the HCMC Women's Union collaborated with the Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs and localities to perform programs of supporting and taking care of the elderly and orphans. The city has a policy of supporting education for orphans up to 18 years old and university level. In the upcoming time, HCMC will continue to implement the policy of taking care and supporting the orphans.
Regarding the socio-economic recovery program, the HCMC People's Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City University of Education to chair and collaborate with relevant units to implement the strategy of taking care of mental health for people in the period of the post-Covid-19 pandemic.
The above- mentioned contents were stated by Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city People's Committee Phan Van Mai at a group discussion session in the context of the third session of the 10th People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday afternoon .
By Manh Hoa, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong
TAG :
- Poisoned ex-spy's daughter says need to get better before returning to Russia
- Extended hours and new GP Hubs provide better access to appointments for Havering patients
- Emergency accommodation extended for former residents of Metro Hotel following blaze
- Northern Ireland health worker: How I was helped back to work as I battled brain tumour
- Group created to pressurise NHS bosses for better health care in the town
- Employment Court rulings define what is paid work
- When do you need a sick note for work and how many days off can you take before you need a doctor’s note?
- When do you need to produce a sick note for work and how many days off can you take before needing a doctor’s note?
- How to find last-minute student accommodation in London
- Is it really better to train on an empty stomach?
- Race to complete works on popular Protaras thoroughfare
- Songbird Lisa McHugh will fly high on return to stomping ground
- Hugo Duncan: Songbird Lisa McHugh will fly high on return to stomping ground
- Our budget approach is working
- 'It Was A Nightmare’: Mums Relate To Alex Jones’ Struggle To Balance Breastfeeding And Work
- Grant Shapps demands better transport links to health services
- Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding may return for Ireland, admits David Nucifora
- This celebrity has offered to help jobless Bransholme man find work
- Providence mulling return to foreign waters
- Call for better signage to prevent lorries driving through Huntingdonshire villages
HCMC to provide better accommodations for returners to work have 713 words, post on m.sggpnews.org.vn at October 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.