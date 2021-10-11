HCMC to get more 26 hospitals returned to pre-Surge functions by October 31

District 7's Hospital has been back to the pre-Covid time. (Photo: SGGP)
Under the performance of hospital recovery plan from the Covid-19 surge, 14 other healthcare facilities will be back to pre-pandemic roles by December 31.
The recovery road aims to ensure hospitals' functions in receiving Covid-19 patients and offering medical checkup for non-Covid people in HCMC and Southern localities.
The city's health sector has continuously strengthened the public and private hospitals' treatment abilities to actively respond to the pandemic and establish the Covid-19 Department at infectious disease hospitals and general hospitals.
The city has 42 public hospitals featuring 11,517 beds were converted to specialize in treating Covid-19.
As planned, the municipal health department will firstly return district-level hospitals to their original functions to offer treatment for non-Covid and Covid-19 patients. In which, District 7's Hospital and Cu Chi District's General Hospital have been back to the pre-Covid time.
When the Covid-19 outbreak could be put into control, the city will establish 3-level Covid-19 treatment field hospitals in replace of field hospitals that have been gradually asked to close .
The health sector has asked hospitals to ensure screening regulations for Covid-19, active response plan of the pandemic and set up Covid-19 units and isolation areas for the new normal state.
The list of hospital returned to their original functionals receive non-Covid patients before October 31
The list of hospital returned to their original functionals receive non-Covid patients before November 30
The list of hospital returned to their original functionals receive non-Covid patients before December 31
By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh
