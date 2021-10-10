HCMC to close field hospitals accomplishing mission in battle against Covid-19

Healthcare workers care for severe Covid-19 patients at a field hospital. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC established 16 Covid-19 field hospitals featuring 37,000 beds since the beginning of July. As planned, these healthcare facilities will be closed at the end of October, November and December respectively. The field hospitals No.3, 6,8 placed at the Thu Thiem resettlement area in Thu Duc City and the hospital No.5 will be the last medical facilities to cease their operations at the end of December to receive Covid-19 patients and ensure the closure plan of the others.
Associate Professor, Ph.D., Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong said that districts across the city had actively established field hospitals to receive Covid-19 patients and ease overloading in the municipal Covid-19 treatment medical facilities.
As of October 8, there were 15 district-level field hospitals featuring nearly 7,000 beds put into operation. The others offering 300-500 beds of each are expected to be set up to receive F0 cases that have not met requirements for home treatment, especially after the city's field hospitals shut down completely.
In addition, Covid-19 intensive care centers operated by Hanoi's Viet Duc and Bach Mai hospitals and Hue Central Hospital will be handed over to the HCMC Medical and Pharmacy University Hospital, Gia Dinh People's Hospital and People’s Hospital 115 respectively.
The intensive care centers will be merged into field hospitals No.16, 13 and 14 into 3-level Covid-19 treatment field hospitals. The municipal Department of Health will mobilize healthcare workers to work in these medical facilities, said Dr. Tang Chi Thuong.
By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh
