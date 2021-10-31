HCMC passes pandemic peak

Participants observe a minute of silence to remember those who have died from Covid-19.

HCMC is experiencing unprecedented challenges due to the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 80,000 healthcare professionals, including 55,000 medical workers of private healthcare units and nearly 25,000 people of public medical facilities nationwide were mobilized to participate in the city's fight against the virus, Director of the Department of Health of HCMC Tang Chi Thuong said.

As of now, the peak of the epidemic has passed for the city that has recorded positive signs since the easing of Covid restrictions from October 1 with a sharp fall in number of new cases, severe patients and deaths. There are now around 38,000 Covid-19 patients who are being treated in healthcare facilities, quarantine areas and at home.

The city attained significant achievements in the fierce battle to control the outbreak thanks the support of the Government, the decision on establishing 16 field hospitals and rising the number of oxygen beds from 2,000 to 13,000, the supply of a large amount of medical equipment and increase in number of supporting delegations of nearly 25,000 medical workers throughout the country.

It's time for the city to express a deep gratitude to local authorities of provinces and cities, and people across the country for their help HCMC push back against the pandemic, the leader of the municipal health sector said.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Van Vinh Chau said that HCMC reported 429,488 infections from January 1- October 28. The city established 95 Covid-19 treatment hospitals and 201 quarantine facilities offering 104,000 beds and saw the participation of 8,128 doctors, 15,914 nurses, 1,500 technical workers and nursing assistants in caring for Covid-19 patients.

The city applied many measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus, such as implementing citywide mass testing to identify F0 cases, launching vaccination drives, building the 3-storey Covid-19 treatment field hospital, organizing home treatment for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases and more.

Besides achievements, there remained constraints of the pandemic forecast that was not caught up with the fast-spreading delta Covid variant, time duration for the Covid-19 RT-PCR test process Covid-19 test, vaccination teams not having same skills, quarantining a large number of F0 cases when coping with the shortage of health workers, the ineffective application of IT in creating healthcare declaration software, vaccination certification.

HCMC plans to offer the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the high risk group, the frontline forces in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic; the first and second shots to the people above 18; and continuously to inoculate children aged 12-17 in November, and start vaccinating children over 3 years old in 2022.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh