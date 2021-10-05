HCMC needs 57,000 workers in Q4

On the other hand, the last quarter is an important time for enterprises to complete orders to serve domestic demand and export. Therefore, the demand for human resources in the fourth quarter in HCMC has many positive changes after a long social distancing.
Specifically, business and commerce offer about 13,000 jobs, accounting for 23 percent; personal service and security need about 6,500 workers, accounting for 12 percent; information technology needs about 4,300 workers, accounting for 7.5 percent; mechanical engineering and automation provide about 2,800 jobs, accounting for 5 percent; transporting, warehousing, and port services give about 2,700 jobs, accounting for nearly 5 percent; the consulting and customer care services need about 2,400 workers, accounting for more than 4 percent; tourism, restaurants, and hotels render about 2,300 jobs, accounting for 4 percent.
Meanwhile, Ms. Le Thi Kieu Phuong, Director of HCMC Employment Service Center, said that the center continued to collect information on labor supply and demand to open an online job exchange.
Accompanying businesses and workers in arranging jobs and helping workers quickly settle when HCMC reopens, the HCMC Youth Union has been promoting activities to support laborers from October 1 to November 30, with the participation of 63 provinces and Youth Unions across the country. The HCMC Youth Employment Service Center said that 150 businesses had participated in recruiting 10,000 workers. Noticeably, laborers are introduced to jobs for free. They will get quick Covid-19 testing when going to job interviews or on the first day of coming to a business to receive a job and be introduced to cheap or zero-dong boarding houses.
Mr. Le Minh Tan, Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, added that the department had directed the HCMC Employment Service Center to organize online job trading floors in districts and Thu Duc City to connect businesses and laborers. The department also focuses on introducing occupations that are allowed to resume operations under the “new normal” conditions, helping workers to grasp information and apply for jobs.
“This practical support helps workers stay in the city, be ready to supply labor for businesses, and accompany the city in economic recovery,” said Mr. Le Minh Tan.
By Manh Hoa – Translated by Thanh Nha
- 2020 Audi RS Q4 Makes Spy Debut, May Get Over 400HP
- Audi Q4 E-Tron Concept: Audi's Electric SUV Takeover Continues
- COMPARISON TEST: BMW 330i xDrive vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Q4
- Audi's 2019 Roadmap Includes New A3 And Q4, Many Electric And RS Models
- What We Can All Learn From Domestic Workers' Silent Battle Against Sexual Harassment
- Stigma Against Sex Workers Must End
- Bay Area Sex Workers Tweet Their Way to the Top
- Trump Pushing Job Training as Employers Search for Workers
- Watch: Sick and Tired of Being Sick and Tired: Memphis Sanitation Workers Go on Strike
- Christmas meat treats such as 'pigs in blankets' could be at risk as Brexit 'puts off seasonal workers from EU'
- Chicago Now Requires 'Panic Buttons' for Hotel Workers
- Adoptive Mother Arrested after 9-year-old with Special Needs Dies in Tub
- Your Weekly Byte Of MMORPG News: Bless Online New Party Gameplay Footage, New Soul Worker Character
- Q4 Past, Present & Yet To Come
- What marketers should know about Twitter’s Q4 2016 earnings
- More cars, fewer workers in Tesla's latest layoffs
- Audi Q4 e-tron concept debuts
- How to keep Q4 paying off in 2017
- Do We Need Some Perspective?
- FCA says Q4 net income surged 61% to $1.47B
HCMC needs 57,000 workers in Q4 have 636 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at October 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.