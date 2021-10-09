HCMC launches “City with sentimental attachment – Love connection” program

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd,L) and Chairwoman of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau (3rd, R) present letters of thank to donators. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau affirmed that the sustainable poverty reduction is the large, important, consistent and throughout undertakings in the the period of Doi Moi (renewal) and the country's building and development.

The National Target Program on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period focuses on solving the major and urgent issues of poverty alleviation, ensuring human rights, emphasizing the development and investment of socio-economic Infrastructure in the poor areas, raising the income and living standards, offering career skill training and creating jobs for needy people, she said.

Chairwoman of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In the first nine months of this year, the HCMC Fund for the Poor received more than VND115 billion (US$5 million) and spent over VND113 billion (US$4.96 million) for building 101 charity houses, repairing 14 charity houses, offering 359 Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships, caring for 156 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and wounded soldiers and presenting Tet gifts to the poor.

The chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC has called on businesses, organizations and individuals at home and abroad to continuously support orphaned children and disadvantaged people to overcome life's challenges.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) and Chairwoman of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau ( R) receive donation from an organization.

Binh Chanh District has pledged to strengthen policies and programs to support poor households, war veterans, orphaned children affected by the pandemic. In addition, the district will launch the "Binh Chanh's people join hands to overcome difficulties" program to take care of poor families and the "Handover of love" model to care for 182 kids who have been orphaned by Covid-19. As of now, the locality has spent more than VND7.1 billion (US$312,000) to support 14,847 households, said Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Binh Chanh District, Huynh Thi Ut.

The "City with sentimental attachment- Love connection" program has been launched on the HCMC Social Welfare Center's app with an updated list of needy people. Donators can access in the app to choose individuals who they want to offer assistance. Needy people can send their suggestions for help to the center by fulfilling registration form showing name, address, age, sex, status and requirements that have to be confirmed by the local authorities.

The city's Social Welfare Center will check and summarize information about the number of presents and needy people, and then hand over gifts to individuals in seven-day rotational cycle.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung (3rd, L) and Director of the Department of Trade and Industry Bui Ta Hoang Vu (4th, L) offer means of earning a living to needy people.

At the launching ceremony, the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC received more than VND10 billion (US$439,629) from collectives and individuals while the Social Welfare Center got 15,000 welfare bags worth over VND4.5 billion (US$197,833), and handed over 16 motorbikes, two wheelchairs, three handicapped motorcycle, one coffee cart, one bicycle, three fruit juice carts, two sewing machines, one dumpling cart and one cow.

The HCMC Fund for the Poor supported VND528 million (US$23,214) to build 11 charity houses, gave aids worth VND5 million (US$220) of each to 65 disadvantaged students and 3,932 Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships.

In addition, Duong Nhat Investment Construction and Environmental Technology Company offered Nguyen Huu Tho Scholarships worth VND3 million (US$132) of each to five orphaned children.

The city's Social Welfare Center has continuously offered 327,500 bags of food and essential goods valued more than VND98 billion (US$4.3 million) to people affected by Covid-19 pandemic in Thu Duc City and districts across the city.

Deputy head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Le Hong Son and Vice Chairman of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front Pham Minh Tuan offer assistance to disadvantaged people. Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Mr. Le Minh Tan (C) hands over scholarships to orphaned children. Orphaned children by Covid-19 receive scholarships. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Chairwoman of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau access in the app to support the “City with sentimental attachment- Love connection” program.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh