HCMC builds plan to take care of Covid-19 hit workers during Tet holiday

Accordingly, the plan has been concentrated on those people with accidents related to works, hopeless and occupational diseases, pregnant workers, employees having children, doctors, nurses and medical staff participating in the Covid-19 fight.

With the motto of "All the union members and employees enjoy Tet holiday", its sub-units will join hands with employers to build plans of paying salaries and other allowances for employees. The labor unions at all levels will collaborate with relevant units to hold the list of difficult enterprises to advise the solutions.

It is expected that the HCMC Federation of Labor will offer 35,000 tickets of flights, trains and coaches under the "Beloved tickets" program for its member and employees. Besides, the agency is also calling for transport businesses in the city to launch preferential programs to offer air, train and coach tickets for difficult workers to come back to their hometowns.

In addition, the HCMC Federation of Labor will organize the second "Spring train" program to support 100 percent of the ticket fee for family members having demand of returning to their hometowns to enjoy the Tet holiday.

