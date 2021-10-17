HCMC building while implementing its economic recovery’s policies

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The city's chairman hoped to receive experts' opinions and assessments on the future pandemic risks, the positive impacts on the global economy as well as Vietnam in general and HCMC particular, along with suggestions and contribution in helping the city keep its leading economic position in the country. Besides, the city has seek new driving forces and breakthrough solutions for economic recovery and sustainable development in the current situation.

Assoc. Prof. Do Van Dung of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of HCMC

According Assoc. Prof. Do Van Dung of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of HCMC, the city can protect old people from Covid-19 pandemic; reduce coronavirus deaths and overload at hospitals when reaching a target to fully vaccinate 90 percent of its population aged over 65 years and 80 percent of people aged over 50. In addition, the city needs continuously to comply with the health ministry's 5K message, allow businesses to actively develop preventive measures, accept the rise in new cases but under control, and permit Covid-19 patients who were fully vaccinated to treat at home.

Ph.D Truong Minh Huy Vu from Information Technology Park (ITP) under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM)

Ph.D Truong Minh Huy Vu from Information Technology Park (ITP) under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) said that the city should establish task forces to promote key missions of the economic recovery.

Assoc. Prof. Hoang Cong Khanh of the HCMC University of Economics and Law

Speaking at the event, Assoc. Prof. Hoang Cong Khanh of the HCMC University of Economics and Law suggested the Government’s financial support package that can be risen up to VND250,000 billion, accounting for four percent of GDP. Additionally, HCMC should use financial assistance for immediate needs, support packages for mid-term investment promotion and the redistribution of the budgetary package to increase the budget allocation for the city.

Professor Huynh Van Son, Head of the HCMC Pedagogical University

Professor Huynh Van Son, Head of the HCMC Pedagogical University said that anxiety, sadness, depression, and fatigue are the biggest impacts seen on mental health during the pandemic. He suggested a spiritual care campaign for people, healthcare workers and other frontline forces that are affected by the post-pandemic exhaustion and the establishment of the Center for Better Mind to look after people's mental health.

Ph.D Du Phuoc Tan of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) proposed the city to allocate lands for low-income housing projects for the poor and workers while Professor Nguyen Thien Nhan suggested the municipal authorities to issue supporting policies for businesses and give a loan of around US$1 billion to develop Thu Duc City's traffic and economic infrastructures.

By Lac Phong, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh