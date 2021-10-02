HCM City updates directive on reopening economy, focuses on people’s safety

Traffic on Hoàng Văn Thụ Street in downtown HCM City on October 1, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tình

HCM CITY — HCM City has updated its directive on reopening the economy, putting residents' safety first.

Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the city People's Committee, said: "The city will gradually ease the social distancing measures, but it will put residents' safety first under the health ministry's pandemic prevention guidance."

People can travel within the city, but not to other provinces and cities. The city will keep 12 checkpoints at its gateways and 39 other checkpoints at city entrances.

The updated directive restates the "dual goal" of continuing to contain the outbreak and revitalise the economy from October 1.

The city will continue to strive to reduce the number of hospitalisations and deaths by consolidating the health system, especially at the grassroots level.

The directive aims to bring people's lives back to a new normal, but people must remain highly cautious of the long-term fight. They are asked to continue to strictly implement 5K prevention measures.

While waiting for the official launch of a national unified COVID-19 prevention and control app, people will need to use a QR code for movement declaration on the "VNEID app" and a QR code showing vaccination status on the "HCM Health app" or on the electronic Health Book.

If there is no QR code, people must present a COVID-19 certificate of recovery within the last six months or a certificate showing the person has received at least one vaccine dose for the two-dose vaccine at least 14 days prior.

The national app "PC-Covid" Việt Nam was made available on the iOS App Store and Android's Google Play Store for smartphones on Thursday. It replaces Bluezone, the previous contact tracing platform.

But it is still in the Beta phase. Smartphone users who installed Bluezone can head to the respective app stores to update PC-Covid with full functions, available in both English and Vietnamese.

Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, speaks at a meeting about the updated Directive on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo PC-Covid will become the single app for all COVID-19 prevention and control activities in the country.

It also provides a "COVID-19 card" to users who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the disease, enabling them to travel and join social activities in the new normal period.

Major functions of the app include showing "COVID-19 card" status, making health declarations, searching for COVID-19 vaccination information and testing results, supporting movement tracking, showing a map of risks, and providing news on overall pandemic prevention and control strategy.

After being available for download on Thursday morning, many users complained of long-delayed OTP codes to activate their profiles/accounts, lack of vaccine status, and other bugs.

Việt Nam has shifted from its initial zero-COVID strategy to "living safely with the virus".

The city has imposed various levels of lockdown measures since late May. On August 23, the city imposed the toughest measures, ordering people to "stay where they are" except for emergencies.

It has recorded nearly 400,000 cases since late April. Nearly 15,000 people have died of the virus in the city. — VNS