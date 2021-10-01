HCM City to urgently disburse third support package

Nguyễn Vinh Ngọc, head of Residential Group 23, District 4, instructs a resident how to use the SafeID Delivery app to receive the support package. Photo sggp.org.vn

HCM CITY — Thủ Đức City, together with 21 districts and 312 wards and communes across HCM City, are rushing to review the details of eligible recipient groups for a support package.

Aiming to help citizens affected by COVID-19, the VNĐ7,347 billion package is expected to provide for more than 7.3 million people living in the city regardless of their residence status.

According to Resolution No 97 on supporting citizens affected by COVID-19 (third package) issued by the Standing Committee of HCM City People's Council, there are five eligible groups, with each person receiving VNĐ1 million. This amount will be handed to citizens in cash or via direct bank transfer.

The city has also established an application (SafeID Delivery) to update and monitor the progress of disbursement, ensuring that no beneficiaries are overlooked or duplicated.

Transparent and easily trackable

People in Residential Group 23, Area 4, Ward 4 (District 4) have created the approved list of 624 people eligible for the 3rd support package, which is published in their Zalo group. With this document, people can easily verify their information, and have their concerns answered if they are not included in the list.

"My family has five members, except for my son who still has a job and participates in social insurance, myself, my husband, daughter-in-law and grandchild are unemployed and receive support. Thanks to the list being public, we can easily check whether we are eligible or not," said Trần Ngọc Thanh, a citizen in Residential Group 23.

According to Nguyễn Vinh Ngọc, head of Residential Group 23, the list created and submitted by the group included 629 people. The ward then assessed and finalised the list with 624 receiving support.

"The five people not included in the list this time are those who are still receiving salaries. We made a clear explanation so that everyone can understand and cross-check the regulations and the reason why they are not eligible. This transparency and traceability is welcomed by everyone," said Ngọc. The residential group also sent to the ward a list of F0 residents who are receiving treatment in quarantine zones and field hospitals.

Kha Thị Kim Hương, Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ward 4 (District 4), said that the ward had completed the approval process at their level and sent back the results to residential groups to publish the information to everyone.

"These lists are mostly published on residential groups' Zalo chats so that people can verify and adjust their information if there are any errors. After that, the list will be forwarded to the district. This time our ward had made a list of approximately 16,000 people out of 17,809 actual residents in the area for approval. After evaluation, the approved list we received back includes over 14,000 people," said Hương.

Lê Thị Anh Thư, Vice Chairwoman of Nhà Bè District People's Committee, said that the district has made a list of around 170,000 eligible for the third support package, which will once again be reviewed by the district's social insurance agency.

Meanwhile, Củ Chi District recorded over 453,000 people eligible for support in the preliminary data and is currently reviewing and updating their list.

Technology applied

According to Lê Minh Tấn, Director of HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, deployment of the support package will include cross-checking data, updating progress, and monitoring payment through SafeID Delivery, ensuring that no loss will occur during the process. This application is developed by Quang Trung Software City (QTSC).

HCM City People's Committee assigned QTSC to coordinate with wards and communes in reviewing and omitting ineligible people, which are those who are receiving pensions, allowances for loss of working capacity, salaries and participating in social insurance in August 2021.

As per the procedure, working groups in residential areas will make an initial list for support. Wards and communes will then coordinate with QTSC to review, cross-check, and determine ineligible people, and form a council for the approval process. The list will then go through People’s Committees at district-level and of Thủ Đức City and be sent back to wards and communes to issue payments to the people.

HCM City Social Security has forwarded to QTSC a list of over two million people participating in social insurance and another 240,000 receiving pension and allowances for loss of working capacity for review, said Phan Văn Mến, Director of HCM City Social Security.

In District 8, the initial number of people receiving support is expected to be 433,100. All 16 wards have created their lists to send to QTSC and identified 39,000 people not eligible for the package. The list currently includes 394,400 people and continues to be reviewed. The approval process at ward-level was completed on September 28.

“QTSC has forwarded data of people ineligible for the third support package. Ward-level People’s Committee will direct areas to carefully re-evaluate, we strive to deliver support to those truly in need,” said Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, Chairman of People’s Committee of Ward 6 (District 8).

Meanwhile, District 7 assigned 450 employees to residential groups to provide training on how to use the SafeID Delivery application. The district also operates a COVID-19 fighting and control centre and is in the process of recovering business, so payment data will be centralised to ensure noone is overlooked or duplicated.

According to Trần Phi Long, Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 11, it is expected that 160,000 citizens in the district will receive support from the third package.

“The list has been reviewed by QTSC and approved by ward councils. Everything is ready and will be quickly delivered to the people,” said Long.

Localities confirmed that the initial list for support is completed. Review and evaluation will continue, if necessary, and payments are expected to roll out from October 1 to 15. The list will be constantly updated to support people truly in need. — VNS