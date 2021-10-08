HCM City to reopen schools for in-person learning next year

HCM CITY — Schools in HCM City will reopen for in-person learning in the second semester of the academic year that begins in January amid declining COVID-19 infection cases and hospitalisations, according to the city's Department of Education and Training.
Schools in the city have been fully online since the beginning of the new school year as part of an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
With more than 1.3 million students taking online classes, it is a tough task for the city's educational sector, Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, director of the department told a meeting on Thursday.
The participation rate of online learning at primary education level stands at 97 per cent, and 99 per cent for secondary and high school education levels.
More than 30,000 students have not returned to the city after being sent back to their hometowns in different localities across the country after school closures.
Of that figure, more than 5,000 students have missed out on online learning due to lack of electronic devices, and the remaining 26,000 students have attended online classes.
More than 1,500 educational establishments in the city have been used as concentrated quarantine facilities and field hospitals. They will be closed in the middle of next month.
Schools will be sanitised and essential preparations will be made to ensure a clean and safe school environment prior to reopening.
The Cần Giờ District People's Committee wants the department to reopen two schools in the island commune of Thạnh An next week.
A total of 242 students in the first, second, sixth, ninth and 12th grades and 60 teachers are expected to attend in-person classes if the proposal is approved.
A total of 1.71 million students of all grades are studying at more than 2,400 schools in HCM City.
The first semester is slated to end by mid-January for secondary and high schools, and primary schools will complete their first semester one week later. — VNS
- Sales rise by 10-15 per cent in HCM City during Tet
- Copper village preserves old tradition in HCM City
- Bob Hawke College, Perth's new inner-city public school, prepares to welcome first students
- Sales rise by 10-15 per cent in HCM City during Tết
- Opinion: What LAUSD can learn from the New York City Community Schools Initiative
- China Quarantines Additional Cities and Cancels Lunar New Year Celebrations as Coronavirus Spreads
- Are these the schools of the future?
- The importance of studying at home for a degree: E-learning in Africa
- Millions around the globe usher in the Chinese New Year of the Rat - except in China where celebrations are cancelled and streets are left deserted with 56m people on lockdown amid deadly coronavirus outbreak
- Labor's plan to scrap City Beach High School for a CBD high-rise public school, criticised by Premier
- Free School Laundromats Boost Self-Esteem In East Orange, Newark
- East LA Teacher Calls Kobe Bryant ‘Horrible Person’, Rapist Hours After Lakers Legend Dies In Crash
- Hong Kong declares virus emergency, 2-week school closure
- Best College Cities In America 2020: San Diego Makes The List
- ‘House Of Horrors’: Former Glen Mills Schools Students Claim In New Lawsuits They Were Sexually, Physically Abused By Staff
- Assumption School Auction: Deadline Friday, Early Bird Tickets
- The Royal Exhibition building of 'Marvellous Melbourne': a history of cities in 50 buildings, day 10
- Happy Lunar New Year from Vietnam!
- Schools to be closed if needed, in fear of coronavirus: education ministry
- Searching for flowers in Central Highlands city
HCM City to reopen schools for in-person learning next year have 571 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.