HCM City to gradually relax social distancing rules from 6:00 p.m. on Sept 30

The reopening must be based on a number of principles to ensure the city will fulfill its dual goals of keeping the coronavirus at bay and step-by-step recovering and developing the economy, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Hoa Binh told the press conference.

Local residents will not need travel permits to go out after September 30, Binh said, but they are still required to show proof of vaccination via QR codes on VNEID and "Y Te Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh" (HCM City's Healthcare) mobile apps before the national single app for COVID-19 prevention and control PC-COVID is officially put into use.

Otherwise, people must provide when requested by competent authorities written documentation of recovery from COVID-19 within less than 180 days or vaccination with at least one doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a minimum of 14 days, he said.

The HCM City People's Committee urged all residents not to travel outside the city, he continued. Inter-provincial mobility for priority groups, including people performing public duties, factory workers, experts and those seeking medical attention; transport of workers back to the city; and other emergency cases, must adhere to the guidelines set by the municipal Department of Transport, he added.

To prepare for the "new normal," the city has ordered all governmental organizations, businesses and services providers to apply for a QR code at http://antoan-covid.tphcm.gov.vn, which must be scanned by their customers, staff and visitors to check in before entering their premises, starting from October 15.

HCM City will reopen step-by-step in a careful and cautious manner, with safety put first, he emphasised, noting that the city may tighten or relax social distancing rules, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

