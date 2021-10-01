HCM City streets busy on first day after lifting of lockdown

HCM CITY — Many streets in HCM City, the country’s COVID-19 hotspot, were busy on Friday after the city relaxed social distancing measures, planning to enter “a new normal” period.

A number of socio-economic activities across the city were allowed to reopen on October 1.

All inner-city pandemic checkpoints have been removed and no travel permits are needed for people to travel within the city.

The checkpoints at roundabouts and streets in the centre were removed on Friday.

Many city streets were increasingly busy with people and vehicles, and supermarkets and food stores were crowded on Friday.

Nguyễn Anh Thanh, an owner of a motorbike repair shop in District 12, told reporters from Vietnam News Agency’s HCM-based Vnews he was busy with many customers dropping off their motorbikes for repairs.

Lê Thị Bình, a food shop owner in District 12, was cleaning up her shop and preparing necessary items to reopen soon. Her shop serves take-away only and delivery according to city regulations.

Trần Lê Minh Hải, a resident in District 3, said she was able to get back to work after more than one month of being confined at home.

"The pandemic situation remains unpredictable, so limits on travel are still needed," she said.

Danh Thanh Dũng, a resident in District 8, said he had two shots of COVID-19 vaccine which was required for him to return to work.

"I feel refreshed and eager to return to work after staying at home for more than 100 days," he said.

However, some public places in the city were deserted or had no crowds.

Police officers remove a barrier at a checkpoint set up on Nguyễn Thái Học Street in HCM City's District 1. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Giang

Most residents are still strictly complying with the city's pandemic prevention regulations when going out, including filling out online health declarations on the VNEID application.

The number of COVID-related deaths in the city has been dropping, and the number of discharged patients has exceeded the number of hospitalised patients.

The step-by-step reopening is part of the city's efforts to ease difficulties for local residents and businesses, as well as support socio-economic recovery.

However, the pandemic situation in the city is still complicated, and the number of new daily cases and the death rate are still high.

The city authorities will continue to keep a close eye on the pandemic situation, tightening or relaxing social distancing measures appropriately.

Awareness of and compliance with pandemic prevention and control regulations are important to maintain the positive results in the fight against COVID-19 and reopen socio-economic activities, experts have recommended. — VNS

Customers and barbers all wear masks during the first day hair salons are allowed to reopen after four months of closures. — VNA/VNS Photo

Heavier traffic than usual on HCM City as restrictions eased for vaccinated people. — VNA/VNS Photo