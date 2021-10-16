HCM City sends health workers to aid other localities in COVID-19 combat

The team from the Thong Nhat Hospital on October 16 departed for central Ninh Thuan province, where the pandemic has got worse over the past few days. They also brought along equipment and medicine necessary for treating patients in critical conditions.

Director of the Thong Nhat Hospital Le Dinh Thanh said the team will stay in Ninh Thuan until the coronavirus outbreak in the central province is basically brought under control.

Meanwhile, the team from the Cho Ray Hospital went to the southernmost province of Ca Mau on October 15.

Apart from treating COVID-19 patients, they will also provide advice and training for local health workers.

HCM City sent medical personnel to assist other localities after its pandemic situation has basically been stabilized.

In the previous outbreaks, it deployed a large number of health personnel to help provinces and cities nationwide in COVID-19 prevention, control, and treatment.

Source: VNA