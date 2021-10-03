Additional menu

HCM City receives over 1 trillion VND in donation for COVID-19 fight

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has received over 1.03 trillion VND (45.4 million USD) donated by localities, organisations, businesses and individuals at home and abroad to help the city in COVID-19 prevention and control.

On October 2 alone, the city received more than 77 billion VND in cash and transfer to pandemic control and over 1.4 billion VND to purchase COVID-19 vaccines as well as medical supplies and equipment from sponsors, including 2 million rapid test kits worth 88 billion VND donated by VPBank. support the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 and get food and essential goods with total value of more than 364 billion VND.

