HCM City prepares to inoculate students above 12

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Education and Training has proposed a plan to the People's Committee to vaccinate more than 642,000 students aged between 12 and 18 against COVID-19.
It wants to complete the task before the end of the first term to prepare for a return school in the second.
Remote learning has been extended indefinitely though the city has lifted most other lockdown restrictions .
Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh Châu, deputy director of the city Department of Health, said vaccinations for students would begin once the Ministry of Health puts out specific guidelines and there is enough supply of vaccines.
His department has made a list of students aged 12 and above, but the vaccination schedule has yet to be drawn up and the city is still waiting for adequate vaccine supply, he said.
As of Monday, 96,4 per cent of the city population aged 18 and above have received as least one dose of a vaccine and 60.6 per cent are fully inoculated, according to the HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. — VNS
- HCM City public schools face teacher shortage
- Tens of thousands of students join summer voluntary campaign in HCM City
- HCM City seeks to take promotion path to increase exports
- HCM City association supports aspiring artists
- HCM City hopes for stronger multifaceted ties with Japanese prefecture
- Thousands donate blood in HCM City campaign
- Adjustments proposed for HCM City’s metro line projects
- HCM City seeks to develop public buses
- Over 76 percent of HCM City children vaccinated against measles
- HCM City eyes ornamental fish breeding
- Costs for HCM City’s first metro line reduced by US$147 million
- HCM City marks Bastille Day of France
- HCM City beefs up cooperation with Canada, Lithuania
- Poland’s independence day marked in HCM City
- HCM City to pilot ’smart urban area’
- ITC award seeks to promote smart urban development in HCM City
- Costs for HCM City’s first metro line reduced by 147 million USD
- Real estate in HCM City CBD: Optimism for the long-term
- 13-year-old Hong Kong piano prodigy returns to HCM City
- HCM City’s private drama troupe celebrates 10-year anniversary
HCM City prepares to inoculate students above 12 have 354 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.