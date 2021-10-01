HCM City painters showcase colours of peace in virtual exhibition

Nguyễn Xuân Tiên's sculpture Tình Nhân Ái (Compassionate Love). Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — The HCM City Fine Arts Association is hosting its first virtual exhibition themed Sắc Màu Bình Yên (Colours of Peace) featuring works by 63 artists from the association.

The exhibition displays 103 paintings and sculptures in different materials such as oil, acrylic, lacquer, wood, and metal.

Themes include the beauty of the country, HCM City during social distancing days, gratitude to frontline workers, wish for a peaceful life, culture, and portraits. Still-life paintings are also featured.

Painter Lê Xuân Chiểu, deputy chairman of the association, said: "The exhibition is one of the association's meaningful activities during social distancing. It plays an important role in connecting artists in the city and all over the country who want to share their art with art lovers."

The highlights of the exhibition are works by veteran artists Nguyễn Xuân Tiên, Hứa Thanh Bình, Bùi Hải Sơn and Trương Lộ, among others.

Tiên’s two sculptures in aluminium are Tuổi Thơ Anh Bình (Peaceful Childhood) and Tình Nhân Ái (Compassion).

Tình Nhân Ái features images of frontline workers with a background of Bến Thành Market to show people's gratitude to medical workers, soldiers and volunteers who have devoted their life to the fight against the pandemic.

Tiên has won top art prizes from the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association since 1996, and has participated in exhibitions in the country and abroad.

His signature works like Lão Du Kích (The Old Guerrilla), Lạnh (Cold), and Ngọn Đèn Của Mẹ (Mother's Light) are in museums in HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Hong Kong.

Tiên is currently chairman of the city's Fine Art Association and lecturer at Tôn Đức Thắng University and HCM City Fine Arts University.

Trương Lộ's thủy mặc (ink and wash) paintings Bình Minh (Sunrise). Photo courtesy of the organiser

Meanwhile, peace is the theme of Trương Lộ's two thủy mặc (Chinese ink) paintings Bình Minh (Sunrise) and Xuân Sơn Yên Vũ (Peace in the Mountain).

Lộ, chairman of the city's Chinese Fine Arts Club, has 60 years of experience in arts. He is recognised as one of the masters of thủy mặc painting and caligraphy in the city.

Along with veterans in the exhibition are young artists like Nguyễn Ngọc Vinh and Lê Đức Phú Quang

Nguyễn Ngọc Vinh's a triptych called Metro#3. Photo courtesy of the organiser

Vinh uses silkscreen printing techniques to create a triptych called Metro#3 , portraying the city's landscape and its Metro subway project.

He also applies steel engraving techniques to his painting Mộc (Wood), depicting the cross-section of three tree trunks.

Vinh, a graduate of the city's Fine Arts University, is currently a lecturer at the school. He has participated in exhibitions and art contests in the country and has received top prizes.

The Colours of Peace exhibition can be seen at the association's Facebook page facebook.com/hmtqe/ until October 30. VNS