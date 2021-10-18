HCM City: Over 111,000 employees receive allowances from unemployment insurance fund

Specifically, from October 1-15, the agency supported 4,512 units and 111,127 employees, with a total amount of 235 billion VND (10.3 million USD).
In addition, over 81.860 units with over 1.76 million employees in the city have their premiums reduced from 1 percent of their wage funds to zero percent, with a total amount of 1.9 trillion VND.
On October 1, the Government issued Decision No.28/QD-TTg providing regulations on the implementation of support policies for employees and employers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, using the unemployment insurance fund.
About 30 trillion VND (1.31 billion USD) from the fund will be used to support labourers who are covered by unemployment insurance as of September 30, 2021, excluding employees in State agencies, socio-political organisations, people's armed forces and public non-business agencies who are paid by the State budget.
Accordingly, different levels of allowances from 1.8 million VND to 3.3 million VND will be given to each laborer depending on the time they has paid unemployment premiums.
Employers, excepting State agencies, socio-political organizations, people's armed forces and public non-business agencies funded by State budget, who are joining unemployment insurance before October 1, 2021, will have their premiums reduced from 1 percent of their wage funds to zero percent for a duration of 12 months from October 1.
Source: VNA
