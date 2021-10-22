HCM City no longer requires negative COVID-19 test for vaccinated visitors

Officers at 12 prevention checkpoints at HCM City gateways will only check for proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 and will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test, except for people coming from high-risk areas. Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY — Twelve checkpoints in the gateways to HCM City will only check vaccination records and will not require a negative COVID-19 test for people traveling to HCM City, except for those coming from “very high-risk” areas, according to the city’s Road – Railway Traffic Police Division.

The decision will help create favourable conditions for goods transport and meet the travel demand of people between provinces and HCM City.

Officers at the checkpoints will only check the health declaration on the VNEID app and the e-health book showing either one or two shots of vaccine received at least 14 days before entry. People who have recovered from COVID-19 within the last 180 days will need to show proof.

Travelers will be required to provide a negative test result if they arrive from very-high risk areas.

To facilitate people’s travel, the city Management and Operation Centre for Public Transport has proposed reopening eight bus routes from October 25 to serve travellers.

The bus routes include No 14, 20, 27, 29, 141, 65, 74, and 79.

Lê Hoàng, deputy director of the centre, said these routes would reopen based on reports about travel demand.

Routes No 14, 20, 27, 29 and 141 will have 60 bus trips per day each, while the rest will have 54 bus trips per day.

Earlier this month, the city resumed operation of four bus routes in Cần Giờ District after the district was classified as a green, or safe, zone. VNS