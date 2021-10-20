HCM City, Netflix partner to support the needy

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities and Netflix have launched an initiative called "For the city's welfare, Netflix join hands with artists" to support people affected by COVID.
The initiative is developed in response to the city's campaign "City of Love – Connecting Love" that calls on the public and artists to help the city's needy and people working in the film and creative industries.
The programme is supported by the municipal People's Committee, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City, and the HCM City Welfare Centre.
Phạm Minh Tuấn, vice chairman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City, said welfare was one of the city's key factors in pandemic control and recovery. The contributions of individuals and businesses in the city have greatly supported welfare activities, helping to ensure that no one goes hungry amid the pandemic.
Tuấn said: "Initiatives like ‘For the city's welfare, Netflix join hands with artists’ are necessary to spread a meaningful message to people. We highly appreciate the contribution of Netflix and other artists who have lent their voices to the programme. We also thank Netflix for donating 5,000 ‘welfare bags’ for needy people and workers in the film and creative industries."
The programme has received support from dozens of Vietnamese filmmakers, actors and celebrities such as director Phan Xinê, actor Liên Bỉnh Phát, actress Hoàng Yến Chibi, and MC Quyền Linh.
MC Quyền Linh, who has launched numerous charity activities for the city's people in the last four months, said: "During social distancing, I found the sound of ambulances and the silence of the city so depressing. Listening to a song and watching a movie can help to relive stress and boost your mood. So thanks to Nextflix for joining hands with the city and helping people improve their mood."
Nguyệt Nguyễn Philips, Netflix Southeast Asia Director of Public Policy, said that this month, Quyền Linh will accompany Netflix to give 5,000 welfare bags to city workers in the film and creative industries who are facing difficulties due to the pandemic.
Nguyệt said: "The pandemic has been devastating for many in Việt Nam, including the film and creative community in HCM City. Through this initiative, we hope to seek greater support for those affected by the pandemic as the city journeys towards a resilient recovery." VNS
