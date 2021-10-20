HCM City eyes stronger cooperation with foreign countries, localities

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan made the affirmation at a meeting between newly-appointed heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, and representatives from 19 localities in the southern key economic region and the Mekong Delta.

He highlighted development projects in the southern city like those on building smart urban areas, a financial center and a highly innovative and interactive urban area to the east of the city.

HCM City needs external resources in terms of capital, knowledge, science and technology to realize its socio-economic development targets, Hoan said, suggesting the chief representatives help the city further enhance its collaboration with foreign localities.

The official briefed the chief representatives on ties between HCM City and such countries as the U.S., Germany, Japan and China, as well as their localities.

HCM City wants to learn from foreign experience in the decentralization of power and the building of typical mechanisms for the "city in city" model, enabling Thu Duc city in the southern metropolis to bring into full play its potential and strength in development.

At the meeting, the chiefs of Vietnamese representative offices abroad for the 2021-2024 tenure spoke highly of HCM City's role in boosting diplomatic ties between Vietnamese localities and their foreign counterparts.

They pledged to better connect the localities in the southern key economic region and the Mekong Delta, with foreign partners in delegation exchange and collaboration in economy, trade, investment, and science-technology.

