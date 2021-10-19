HCM City begins to close field hospitals at dormitories, schools

Medical staff at field hospital No. 4 in HCM City’s Bình Chánh District worked their last day on October 15. Source http://www.medinet.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/

HCM CITY— The HCM City Department of Health has begun to close COVID-19 field hospitals located at dormitories and schools as the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped in recent weeks.

On October 16, the department closed field hospitals No.1 in Thủ Đức City after more than three months of operation.

The 4,500-bed field hospital No.1 was located in the dormitory of Việt Nam National University-HCM City's Centre for National Defense and Security Training. It started operation on July 2.

The hospital treated a total of 24,227 COVID-19 patients.

Medical staff at field hospital No. 4 in Bình Chánh District finished their last working day on October 15. The hospital will close soon.

On June 6, the City Children’s Hospital, assigned by the city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, created an operation plan for field hospital No. 4.

The hospital was located at a four-storey resettlement apartment building with 40 rooms per block, serving 180-210 COVID-19 patients.

Besides medical staff at City Children's Hospital, staff at the HCM City University Medical Centre, Bình Tân Hospital, the Central Traditional Medicine Hospital, hospitals in the northern province of Phú Thọ, and the High Command of HCM City's force were assigned to work there. The total number of staff at field hospital No. 4 was 798.

The field hospital started treatment on July 7. After only six days of operation, the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients was 4,000. The figure rose to 16,129 patients until October 14.

The hospital worked with health centres in districts to admit senior COVID-19 patients, those with underlying medical conditions, and those at high risk of becoming worse.

The hospital set up a system for emergency aid and a resuscitation area with 185 beds along with oxygen systems on August 4. The treatment protocols were updated continuously under the instructions of the Ministry of Health and the city Department of Health.

Four schools nearby were used as the administrative division and accommodations for staff.

According to the department's plan, the city will keep field hospitals No. 13, 14, and 16 in the event that COVID-19 cases increase again.

The remaining field hospitals will gradually be closed until December. Among these, field hospitals No. 3, 5, 6, and 8 will be closed last since they are equipped with liquid oxygen systems and beds for resuscitation.

The department has instructed each district and Thủ Đức city to set up one field hospital for treating COVID-19 patients, and gradually close field hospitals at schools, dormitories and resettlement apartment blocks.

On October 16, the People's Committee in District 11 opened a field hospital at Lãnh Binh Thăng Street in ward 11. The hospital has 300 beds, including 250 beds with oxygen systems, and 25 for resuscitation of severe COVID-19 cases. It is run by District 11 Hospital.

According to the department's report, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city fell to 1,000-1,500 every day for the last 14 days. However, the ratio of COVID-19 incidences to 100,000 people every week remained high.

The vaccination rate of people aged 18 years and above has reached 98 per cent for the first shot and 75 per cent for the second shot.

Based on the pandemic risk levels as outlined in Government's Resolution No.128, the city is now classified as a high-risk “orange” zone. Strict compliance with pandemic prevention measures are needed to reach the goal of being a “green”, or “new normal”, zone. — VNS

