HCM City and provinces allow food trucks, emergency cases to travel between city and other provinces

People move through a checkpoint on National Highway No 1 in Bình Chánh District to return to their hometowns. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Transport has allowed specific cases to travel between the city and other provinces.

Vehicles transporting food and essential goods must register for QR code for travel at vantai.drvn.gov.vn , suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn , or use the VNEID application.

Other cases include people who need emergency medical treatment, patients, pregnant women, and children coming for medical appointments at the city's hospitals.

People from other provinces can travel back and forth to the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, and those who have interviews for travelling abroad are included.

All of them must travel by inter-provincial buses or personal cars, and have a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours.

City residents who live in other provinces are also allowed to return to their homes.

Workers who want to return to work in the city must follow the city's travel instructions. They must gather at a specific location to be picked up by vehicles arranged by the enterprises and the city's government.

They must have received at least one vaccine dose 14 days from re-entry or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months and have a negative COVID-19 test.

For people who want to leave the city, the local government will arrange vehicles to take them back to their hometowns.

The city has so far organised trips for nearly 35,000 people to return to their hometowns by plane or train.

All travellers must fill out declaration on the VNEID app, and health or vaccination declaration on the Y Tế HCM or Sổ Sức Khỏe Điện Tử apps for QR codes. — VNS