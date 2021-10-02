HCM City and provinces allow food trucks, emergency cases to travel between city and other provinces

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Transport has allowed specific cases to travel between the city and other provinces.
Vehicles transporting food and essential goods must register for QR code for travel at vantai.drvn.gov.vn , suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn , or use the VNEID application.
Other cases include people who need emergency medical treatment, patients, pregnant women, and children coming for medical appointments at the city's hospitals.
People from other provinces can travel back and forth to the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, and those who have interviews for travelling abroad are included.
All of them must travel by inter-provincial buses or personal cars, and have a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours.
City residents who live in other provinces are also allowed to return to their homes.
Workers who want to return to work in the city must follow the city's travel instructions. They must gather at a specific location to be picked up by vehicles arranged by the enterprises and the city's government.
They must have received at least one vaccine dose 14 days from re-entry or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months and have a negative COVID-19 test.
For people who want to leave the city, the local government will arrange vehicles to take them back to their hometowns.
The city has so far organised trips for nearly 35,000 people to return to their hometowns by plane or train.
All travellers must fill out declaration on the VNEID app, and health or vaccination declaration on the Y Tế HCM or Sổ Sức Khỏe Điện Tử apps for QR codes. — VNS
- Covid-19 costs HCM City’s tourism nearly VND1 trillion
- Pa. Trying To Curb Impact Of New Trump Administration Food Stamp Rules
- HCM City considers evening transport of goods to reduce traffic jams
- HCM City sets up centre regulating medical staff supply if COVID-19 spreads
- City sets up centre regulating medical staff supply if COVID-19 spreads
- Schools stay closed in Hanoi, HCM City due to COVID-19 threat
- SF mayor London Breed declares state of emergency over coronavirus
- These are the countries where novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide
- Why San Francisco has declared a coronavirus state of emergency: Your questions answered
- COVID-19 | Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new cases in China drop sharply
- Provinces wrestle with imported infections
- San Francisco Declares Emergency Over ‘Growing Likelihood’ Of Coronavirus Cases
- Hubei chief orders health officials to recount coronavirus patients after hundreds of confirmed cases were REMOVED from the daily toll to create a sharp drop
- Is it safe to travel to France? Latest advice as coronavirus forces tourist attractions to close
- Is France safe? Travel advice as Disneyland Paris stays open after coronavirus hits 191
- Is it safe to travel to France? Latest advice as coronavirus cases hit 204 and four are killed
- Going green in HCM City with eco-friendly products
- HCM City, Hanoi redirect flights from South Korea to Van Don and Can Tho airports
- Footage emerges claiming to show coronavirus body bags lined up in Iranian hospital - as country's first vice president 'is infected', illness affects 8% of MPs and 54,000 prisoners are released in bid to stop disease spreading
- Panic buying hits the U.S. as anxious shoppers stockpile food and medical supplies as the number of coronavirus cases surge to 91
HCM City and provinces allow food trucks, emergency cases to travel between city and other provinces have 563 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.