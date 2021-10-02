HCM City allocates 113 buses to transport people back to hometowns

Checkpoint at one of Cần Thơ City's gateways. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — A total of 113 buses at HCM City's gateway checkpoints will be allocated to help people return to their hometowns in other provinces.

The buses were prepared on the night of September 30 after the city Department of Sports noticed increased traffic due to people leaving HCM City on their motorbikes.

The buses with a capacity of 40 to 80 seats will be located near checkpoints to relieve congestion and ensure safety.

Of the 60 buses allocated near the checkpoint on National Highway No 1, the section through Bùi Thanh Khiết Intersection in Bình Chánh District, 23 buses are being used to transport more than 800 people to eight Mekong Delta provinces.

Most of the people were going to Sóc Trăng on six buses, followed by Kiên Giang Province with five buses, An Giang with three buses, Bạc Liêu with three buses and the remaining buses to Vĩnh Long, Cà Mau, Trà Vinh, Sóc Trăng and Tiền Giang provinces.

At the checkpoint at Mỹ Thuận Bridge, the gateway to Vĩnh Long Province, authorities recorded 1,000 people riding motorbikes to their hometowns. Among them, over 100 people were sent to isolation areas while the rest continued their journey.

Similarly, on October 1, Trà Vinh Province welcomed 200 people, Sóc Trăng 500 people and Cần Thơ over 100 people. All of them filled in medical declarations and were taken to isolation facilities.

Those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or have a certificate showing recovery within the last six months will quarantine for seven days, while unvaccinated people and people who have had only one vaccine dose will isolate for 14 days.

Đồng Tháp recently welcomed more than 400 people after they tested negative with COVID-19. Four cases suspected of having COVID-19 were sent for isolation in Tháp Mười District.

Since medical and isolation capacity is limited in some Mekong Delta provinces, people from Long An, HCM City, Đồng Nai and Bình Dương have been asked not to travel to these localities by motorbike after September 30. Instead, authorities will organise pick-ups for special cases.

Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể on October 1 asked HCM City, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai and Long An to fully prepare trucks, buses and drivers to promptly support people in need.

Transport departments across localities need to collect data on the actual number of people wanting to return to their hometown, prepare necessary plans, and coordinate with each other to provide safe transport and avoid traffic jams, especially at checkpoints. — VNS