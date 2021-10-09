Hanoi’s craft villages urged to resume production

Representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the municipal Department of Industry and Trade joined a working session with some businesses in Bat Trang ceramics craft village on October 7 to seek ways for economic recovery in the post-pandemic period.
A survey among craft businesses and small scale companies showed that production chain is partly disrupted for a while, said Director of the MoIT's Local Industry Department Ngo Quang Trung.
Therefore, solutions are needed to remove bottlenecks in consumption and maintain orders for export firms while continuing to observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
It is necessary to bolster promotions once COVID-19 is brought under control and take part in international trade fairs.
Incentives for industrial production establishments to join trade fairs at home and abroad will be continued, Trung said, adding that efforts will be made to foster links amongst businesses for consumption.
The MoIT will mull over new policies which conforms with the reality in localities for support firms, he said.
For their part, businesses in craft villages are advised to devise solutions and optimal strategies for market development.
Bat Trang is well-known for the traditional pottery trade. There are approximately 200 enterprises and 1,000 households who produce and trade ceramic wares here, with the products exported to many countries such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Russia, Italy, and France.
Hanoi has 1,350 craft villages producing diverse, sophisticated and high-quality products. Some of these products have gained firm footholds in the market.
Craft villages employ around one million laborers in rural areas with an average income of 5-6 million VND per month per person.
Source: VNA
