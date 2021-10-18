Hanoi receives donations for COVID-19 fight

The Hanoi Health sector presented 1.314 billion VND to buy vaccines, while the Truong Hai Automobile Joint Stock Company (THACO) donated 300,000 test kits, 30 ambulances and supported 30 mobile vaccination vehicles worth 84 billion VND.
Addressing the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong highly appreciated the help of agencies and businesses in the city’s pandemic prevention and control. The city has completed two major campaigns of mass testing, and vaccinations against COVID-19 for the city’s population.
She said she believes that with the solidarity of the people, the capital and the whole country will soon repel the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the life to the new normal.
Also at the event, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi transferred 300,000 COVID-19 test kits, 30 ambulances and 30 mobile vaccination vehicles to the city’s Department of Health.
Source: VNA
