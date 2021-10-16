Hanoi is once again Covid-19-free zone

All Hanoi's three levels of administration meet the requirements for being classified in the level 1, which is considered a "green zone".

Hanoi authorities have exerted the best efforts to make city a Covid-19-free zone, or "green zone", again, according to the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The Hanoi CDC said the capital city has administered at least one dose of vaccine to 98% of its populace aged between 18 and 65. The number of new Covid-19 cases detected in the community/100,000 people/week is approximately 0.025, meeting requirements for being classified in the level 1 of the four safety levels or safe zone.

The green zone checkpoint is at Lane 49 of Trang Tien Street in downtown Hanoi. Photo: Cong Tho

The center noted that Hanoi has basically put the outbreak under control as the number of community infections has declined over the last three weeks. It has basically completed mass testing citywide and administered the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine to almost all people in the targeted group.

The majority of wards and communes of Hanoi have been deemed "green zones", meaning areas with no Covid-19 cases in the community, the center reported, adding that the capital city will strive to complete the coverage of second shots for all people in this age group by the end of this year.

Almost all production and business activities in the capital city has been restored since October 14.

Restaurants and other eateries and cafes can offer dine-in service, but at less than half of their maximum capacity. Upon reopening, all restaurants are required to put in place a specific plan for pandemic prevention and control while complying with the Ministry of Health's relevant regulations.

Everyone must comply with the health ministry's Covid-19 prevention protocols, including wearing masks and keeping safe distance among them, and all organizations and businesses must have QR code displayed to control customers' visit.

The "business green zones" are being deployed in Hoang Mai District in order not to break the production chain. Photo: Pham Hung

Many localities in Hanoi have striven to create favorable conditions for firms to maintain operations while complying with Covid-19 prevention and control measures right after they earn the classification of "green zone".

"All Hanoi's three levels of administration, including ward, district and city, meet the requirements for being classified in the level 1, which is considered a "green zone" (or safe zones) in accordance with regulations. However, people should not be negligent, but be always alerted and aware of the pandemic prevention," Khong Minh Tuan, deputy director of the Hanoi CDC, told The Hanoi Times .

A downtown street in Hanoi after Covid-19 social distancing rule is eased and the city has been once again a green zone. Photo: Pham Cong

As one of the first three localities selected by the health ministry for immunizing children aged 12 to 17, Hanoi will effectively carry out vaccination drive in line with the ministry's guidance, the deputy director said.

He stressed that the hashtag "green zone" (or "safe zone") has earned increased popularity over the recent days and reflects the determination of many localities to control the ongoing fourth wave of Covid-19 around Vietnam. The adoption of the four safety level classification is an effective measure to prevent the virus from spreading.

Since the pandemic hit the country in late April, Hanoi has documented more than 4,300 Covid-19 cases, including 1,606 cases in the community and nearly 2,500 in the quarantined centers, the municipal Health Department's data shows.

As of October 16, nearly 853,000 infections have so far been confirmed nationwide, including 788,923 recoveries and 21,043 fatalities, in 62 out of the country's 63 cities and provinces, except Cao Bang.