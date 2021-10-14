Ha Noi to host Vietnam-Singapore forum for senior leaders in energy industry

A Vietnam-Singapore board forum for senior energy industry leaders will be held in Ha Noi on October 21 in conjunction with Zoom webinar in the two countries. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

A Vietnam – Singapore forum for senior energy industry leaders will be held in Ha Noi on October 21 to discuss how to maintain growth and sustainablility even during crises and challenging contexts.

The key topics on the agenda are global energy sector development and trends, challenges, opportunities, and strategic implications for Viet Nam, and methods for navigating through COVID-19 adopted by leading regional corporations such as Temasek Holdings and Sembcorp Industries.

Speakers include influential regional leaders such as Douglas Foo, president of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, chairman of Vietnam – Singapore Business Council, and a nominated Singapore MP; Vu Minh Khuong, associate professor at the National University of Singapore; Fadah Alsagoff, management team member and head of enterprise development at Temasek Holdings, Singapore; and Wong Kim Yin, group president & CEO of Sembcorp.

Pham Thi Thu Hang, CEO of VIETSTAR Training and Consulting JSC, one of the forum's organisers, said, the forum would be a good opportunity for Vietnamese and Singaporean businesses to share their experiences, create value and further tighten good relationship between the two countries.

"We will make efforts and focus our resources to make Vietnam – Singapore Board Forum successful and bring practical values," she said.

Co-organised by the Paris Graduate School of Management, the forum, titled 'Enhancing Resilience, Strategy Formulation and Execution in the New Normal: Singapore Experience for Energy Industry,' will be held at the Fortuna Hotel Hanoi in conjunction with Zoom webinar in the two countries. — VNS