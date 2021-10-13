Hà Nội proposes to resume public and inter-provincial transport services from October 13

HÀ NỘI — The capital’s Department of Transport has just submitted a proposal to resume bus, taxi, ride-hailing and inter-provincial coach services from October 13.
In the document submitted to Hà Nội People's Committee, the city's Department of Transport proposes to resume public transport services, with city buses operating at 50 per cent of their planned schedule. Taxi and ride-hailing services of under nine seats are allowed to operate with 50 per cent the number of authorised vehicles.
Regarding inter-provincial road transport, the city Department of Transport also proposes the Standing Board of the city Party Committee to resume several inter-provincial routes at five per cent of the total trips per the schedule previously announced by the Department. The plan includes routes to Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, Hà Giang, Lào Cai, Lai Châu, and Điện Biên and is expected to take place from October 13 to 20.
Earlier on October 10, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) approved a pilot programme of road transport while ensuring safety measures against COVID-19. The programme runs from October 13 to 20.
During the pilot, the MoT will assess the results and report to the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The city Department of Transport has also consulted with provincial People's Committees on commercial transport on fixed routes, and other bus, taxi, contract, travel and student transport services in accordance with the temporary guidelines on passenger transport (including road, railway, domestic waterway, maritime and air transport) while effectively and flexibly taking safety measures against COVID-19. — VNS
