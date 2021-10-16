Workers bury cables in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội plans to bury telecommunications and electricity cables on 300 streets in 11 districts and towns by 2025, reported the municipal Department of Construction.

Since the beginning of the year, the city has completed construction of underground cable infrastructure on 13 streets, located in districts of Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Đông and Cầu Giấy, bringing the total number of routes completed to 187.

The Department of Construction will continue to bury 58 lines in the last months of the year. However, the department said that the work might still face obstacles because of a lack of labour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VNPT Group, Viettel Group, MobiFone Corporation and Hà Nội Electricity Corporation have committed to support Hà Nội in deploying synchronous underground telecommunications lines and medium and low voltage power lines along streets in line with the capital’s socio-economic development master plans. — VNS