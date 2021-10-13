Hà Nội allows reopening of in-person dining, public transport from Thursday

In-person services at restaurants in Hà Nội will be allowed from Thursday. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities have allowed dine-in services at restaurants and other food and beverage establishments from 6am today.

However, wine bars, pubs, and bia hơi venues are still only allowed to sell orders for delivery.

The move was made as the COVID-19 situation has been controlled in the capital city and to adopt the Government guidance on "safe adaptation, flexibility and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic".

Capacity is capped at 50 per cent and establishments are asked to set up barriers between tables and ensure a safe distance between customers. Owners and employees of all venues must be vaccinated with two full jabs. Customers will be required to submit electronic health declarations during their time on the premises.

Bus and taxi services will also be allowed to resume operations from October 14 following guidance from the municipal Department of Transport. They too must strictly follow pandemic prevention and control regulations of the Ministries of Transport and Health.

Agencies, units, organisations, and businesses will resume normal operation but must regularly assess risks relating to the pandemic and strictly implement COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

The authorities also allow the reopening of museums and parks with no more than 10 people in each group of visitors. Visitors are required to ensure a safe distance and fully adopt pandemic prevention and control measures.

Hotels and accommodation services establishments are allowed to reopen with a cap of 50 per cent of their capacity and required to strictly abide by COVID-19 prevention and control regulations and guidance from the tourism sector.

The municipal authorities asked the People's Committees of districts and communes to maintain the operation of task forces in pandemic prevention and control and regularly review and monitor local residents' travel history. Residents who return from other localities, particularly high-risk and very high-risk areas must have their health monitored and be tested for coronavirus in line with regulations of the Ministry of Health.

Oragnisations and individuals violating pandemic prevention and control measures will be strictly punished.

They were also required to coordinate with the municipal Department of Health to enhance pandemic prevention and control measures; regularly inspect local establishments to ensure the enforcement of the rules; and complete vaccination plans for local residents.

The authorities ordered the municipal Department of Health to coordinate with agencies and sectors to build and organise the implementation of the "safe adaptation, flexibility and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic" plan with a feasible roadmap.

The department was also asked to adopt the Ministry of Health's guidelines of testing, isolating, and monitoring those returning from other localities and pandemic-hit areas; consult the municipal authorities on pandemic prevention and control measures in line with real situations; prepare to be willing to adapt when the pandemic situation change; and implement vaccination plans.

The Hà Nội authorities asked the Department of Transport to guide transport activities in line with real situations and the direction from the Ministry of Transport.

The Department of Education and Training was required to coordinate with the Department of Health to review and guide COVID-19 prevention and control measures in education and training activities; take measures to ensure a safe and effective new academic year of 2021-2022 in line with the COVID-19 situations at each area; and prepare to vaccinate students when needed following the Ministry of Health's guidance. — VNS